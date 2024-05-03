Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 4 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha Elections are going across the nations, 9 states are all set to contest in Phase-4 on May 13 and counting for all will take place on June 4. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 parliamentary constituencies, and the state is all set to contest polls for the 13 seats named Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich in Phase-4. The state has already polled for its 16 seats in Phase-1 and Phase-2, While for the other 10 seats are scheduled to be polled in Phase-3 on May 7.

The voting in these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4.

The other states going to vote in Phase 4 are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key Candidates And Constituencies Phase-3

Shahjahanpur: Arun Kumar Sagar (BJP-NDA) vs Rajesh Kashyap (SP-INDIA) vs Daudram Verma (BSP)

Kheri: Ajay Mishra (BJP-NDA) vs Utkarsh Verma (SP-INDIA) vs Anshay Kalra Rockyji (BSP)

Dhaurahra: Rekha Verma (BJP-NDA) vs Anand Bhadoria (SP-INDIA)

Sitapur: Rajesh Verma (BJP-NDA) vs Nakul Dubey (INC-INDIA)

Hardoi: Ja Prakash Rawat (BJP-NDA) vs Usha Verma (SP-INDIA)

Misrikh: Ashok Kumar Rawat (BJP-NDA) vs Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi (SP-INDIA)

Unnao: Sakshi Maharaj (BJP-NDA) vs Annu Tandon (SP-IDNIA) vs Ashok Kumar Pandey (BSP)

Farrukhabad: Mukesh Rajput (BJP-NDA) vs Dr Naval Kishore Shakya (SP-INDIA)

Etawah: Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP-NDA) vs Jitendra Dohare (SP-INDIA) vs Sarika Singh Baghel (BSP)

Kannauj: Subrat Pathak (BJP-NDA) vs Imran Bin Zafar (BSP)

Kanpur: Ramesh Awasthi (BJP-NDA) vs Alok Mishra (INC-INDIA) vs Kuldeep Bhadauriya (BSP)

Akbarpur: Devendra Singh (BJP-NDA) vs Raja Ram Pal (SP-INDIA) vs Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi (BSP)

Bahraich: Dr. Arvind Gond (BJP-NDA) vs Ramesh Gautam (SP-INDIA)