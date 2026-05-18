Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at hotel in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines

A massive fire broke out at Hotel Vitthal International in the Civil Lines area, Prayagraj, on Monday, triggering panic among hotel guests and nearby residents. The blaze quickly engulfed the upper floors of the four-storey hotel, sending thick plumes of smoke and flames into the sky.

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According to officials, more than a dozen people were feared trapped inside the hotel when the fire erupted. Fire brigade teams, police personnel, and rescue units rushed to the spot and launched an intensive rescue operation to evacuate guests and staff members safely.

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Several fire tenders have been deployed to control the blaze, while Civil Lines police sealed off nearby roads to prevent congestion and ensure smooth rescue efforts.

Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma personally supervised the firefighting operation at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused either by a transformer blast near the hotel or a short circuit inside the building.

Some officials also indicated that an LPG gas leak in the kitchen area could not be ruled out. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said the flames spread rapidly to the upper floors, creating chaos in the area. Dense black smoke covered parts of Civil Lines as rescue teams continued search operations floor by floor.

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Two motorcycles parked in the hotel lobby were reportedly gutted in the fire.

Authorities said several people had been rescued safely, though the operation was still ongoing at the time of reporting. No casualties had been officially confirmed yet.