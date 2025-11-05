Mirzapur Railway Station Tragedy: Several Feared Dead After Being Hit By Train - What Happened?

Mirzapur Railway Station Accident: Several are feared dead after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

ANI reported, citing the Chief Minister's Office, that CM Yogi has directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief work. CM Yogi directed SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. He directed proper treatment for the injured.

Uttar Pradesh | Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The individuals who have lost their lives were reportedly pilgrims.

What Happened At Mirzapur Railway Station?

According to ANI, the Indian Railways has reported that Train No. 13309 (Chopan–Prayagraj Express) arrived at Chunar Station, Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers reportedly got down on the wrong side and were crossing the main line, despite the presence of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB).

Meanwhile, Train No. 12311 (Netaji Express) was passing through on the main line when, tragically, 3 to 4 passengers were run over by it at Chunar Main.

(with ANI inputs)