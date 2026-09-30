/Opinion | UPITS: The legacy of taste gets a global flight

But in the global market, one cannot rely solely on excellent taste. There, every product is tested on the parameters of standardization, safety and consistency. With this in mind, the UP government and the MSME Department are preparing a comprehensive support framework based on four pillars. The first pillar concerns packaging and shelf life. The biggest obstacle in the long journey of traditional sweets is their tendency to spoil quickly. With support from the Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), researchers are developing technologies that allow products to stay fresh for months without harmful preservatives. The second pillar is global standards and certification. To enter international markets, along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point), ISO certification and organic or GI tagging are necessary. Local artisans, halwais, and processing units are receiving financial and technical guidance for this, because a foreign buyer does not do business on trust but on certification.