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Opinion | UPITS: The legacy of taste gets a global flight

With 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) at the center of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Yogi government has conveyed a clear message: heritage is not a burden. Still, capital and tradition are not signs of backwardness, but the foundation of self-reliance.

Published: Sep 30, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Opinion | UPITS: The legacy of taste gets a global flight
Image Credit: ANI. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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