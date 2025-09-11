Advertisement
LUCKNOW BUS ACCIDENT

Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Lucknow’s Kakori

Local police, along with the Malihabad police and fire brigade, are conducting rescue operations at the site.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Lucknow’s KakoriVisual from the accident site. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

One person was killed and over 12 injured when a Uttar Pradesh State Roadways bus fell off a bridge into a ditch in Kakori area of Lucknow, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to reach the spot, expedite rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured, they added.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

