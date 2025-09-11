Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Lucknow’s Kakori

One person was killed and over 12 injured when a Uttar Pradesh State Roadways bus fell off a bridge into a ditch in Kakori area of Lucknow, police said.

Local police, along with the Malihabad police and fire brigade, are conducting rescue operations at the site.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to reach the spot, expedite rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured, they added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: One dead and over 12 injured after a roadways bus fell off a bridge and into a ditch in Kakori, Lucknow. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Local Police, Malihabad Police, Fire Team are carrying out rescue operation at the spot. CM Yogi Adityanath… pic.twitter.com/FkgoJizWLP — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025



(This is a developing story.)