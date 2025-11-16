Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, 15 Feared Trapped As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra

A stone mine collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, killing one person and trapping around 15 others. NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations using heavy machinery.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, 15 Feared Trapped As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra

One person has died and around 15 others are feared trapped after a stone mine collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday.

According to ANI reports, officials confirmed that one body has been recovered, while rescue operations are underway. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the site.

Heavy machinery and specialised rescue personnel are being used to clear debris and widen access to the affected area.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue those still trapped. 
 

