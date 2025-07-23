Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Police Busts Fake 'West Arctic Embassy' in Ghaziabad, One Arrested

The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person for allegedly operating a fake embassy in Ghaziabad. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Police Busts Fake 'West Arctic Embassy' in Ghaziabad, One Arrested

According to ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, the man had set up the so-called "West Arctic Embassy" in a rented house in Kavinagar, falsely claiming to be a Consul/Ambassador and using vehicles with diplomatic number plates.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "Noida unit of UP STF busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain, who was running an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar calling himself Consul/Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia and travels in vehicles with diplomatic number plates."

 

