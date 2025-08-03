Uttar Pradesh: Police Heighten Security In Moradabad Ahead Of Final Sawan Monday Kanwar Rush

With the last Monday of the Sawan month approaching, Moradabad is witnessing a significant surge in the number of Kanwariyas arriving with holy water from Haridwar.

Moradabad District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Singh said that adequate police forces and magistrates have been deployed along all designated routes used by the pilgrims, to manage the heavy footfall and ensure the smooth flow of the Kanwar Yatra.

DM Singh added that in addition to traffic management, safety arrangements are also being reinforced. The district administration has verified and systematically organized all Bhandaras (community food stalls), and special instructions have been issued to remain vigilant around electric wires to prevent accidents.

DM Singh said the fire department and other support teams have been instructed to ensure effective crowd management, especially in and around temples where the maximum crowd is expected.

"Last Monday is the busiest day, so diversions are planned on all routes used by Kawadiyas. Diversions for large vehicles and 4-wheelers are arranged, with sufficient magistrates and forces deployed. Bhandaras have been verified and organised systematically. Instructions were given to be cautious of electric wires. The fire department and forces have been instructed to manage crowd control in temples, and a mock drill has been conducted," DM Singh said.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, devotees called Kanwariyas carry holy water (Gangajal) from sacred rivers such as the Ganges and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples.

Kanwariyas usually travel long distances barefoot, carrying with them bamboo sticks with pots filled with water hanging on either side, which symbolises their devotion and penance.

Sawan has a special significance in Hinduism. During the month of Sawan, devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals and undertake pilgrimages as a symbol of devotion to Lord Shiva.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month. This year, the month of Sawan commenced on July 11 and will conclude on August 9.

(With ANI Inputs)