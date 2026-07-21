Within the Muslim community, a sharper debate is now underway over whether they should stick with the SP and accept Congress’s limited seats in an alliance or directly support Congress to help it regain strength. Many Muslim youths and local leaders view Congress as a viable national alternative. An independent contest by Congress could lead to a clear division of Muslim votes, with Congress likely to be the net gainer. Even if the SP retains stronger grassroots presence in certain areas, the diversion of Muslim votes to Congress would fragment the opposition’s total vote share. Muslim voters now find themselves in a classic Catch-22: backing the SP risks limiting Congress’s growth, while shifting support to Congress could fragment the opposition votes needed to challenge the BJP.