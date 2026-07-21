By Mohammad Wasim Ahmad
Uttar Pradesh's political landscape is witnessing significant confusion among Muslim voters. After showing renewed strength in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress is actively working to regain its traditional vote banks–Muslims and Dalits—ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. If an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) does not materialise, a substantial portion of Muslim votes could shift towards Congress. Although Dalit consolidation remains uncertain, any rupture between the SP and Congress is likely to splinter Muslim votes, handing Congress a short-term tactical opening even as it confronts deeper structural challenges.
This uncertainty dovetails with Congress’s sustained campaign to reclaim its eroding support base. Following the West Bengal elections, the party has signaled a clear preference for an 'independent' strategy. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress leaders are aggressively demanding nearly half the seats (around 200), making an understanding with the SP increasingly difficult. Should both parties contest separately, the biggest impact will be felt among Muslim voters, who have traditionally backed the SP but are now caught in a dilemma due to alliance uncertainty.
Muslims constitute approximately 19-20% of Uttar Pradesh’s population and play a decisive role in many constituencies. In previous elections, they largely consolidated behind the SP-Congress alliance or the broader I.N.D.I.A bloc. However, the possibility of a split has created uncertainty. Congress is working hard to revive its old image of secularism and social justice among Muslims. Leaders like Imran Masood have been particularly active, with the party’s aggressive posturing aimed at attracting this crucial demographic.
Within the Muslim community, a sharper debate is now underway over whether they should stick with the SP and accept Congress’s limited seats in an alliance or directly support Congress to help it regain strength. Many Muslim youths and local leaders view Congress as a viable national alternative. An independent contest by Congress could lead to a clear division of Muslim votes, with Congress likely to be the net gainer. Even if the SP retains stronger grassroots presence in certain areas, the diversion of Muslim votes to Congress would fragment the opposition’s total vote share. Muslim voters now find themselves in a classic Catch-22: backing the SP risks limiting Congress’s growth, while shifting support to Congress could fragment the opposition votes needed to challenge the BJP.
If Congress fields a significantly higher number of Muslim candidates and backs them with strong, winnable faces, it could put the SP under considerable pressure across key constituencies. At a time when every vote counts, such a move would directly challenge SP’s traditional dominance over the Muslim electorate and leave it outflanked in its own backyard. Notably, Congress has chosen Imran Masood – a Muslim MP from an old Congress family with deep roots and considerable influence in western Uttar Pradesh – to spearhead its sharpest attacks. This appears to be part of a deliberate new strategy under Imran Masood’s leadership to aggressively reclaim its old vote bank through focused organizational efforts and credible candidates on the ground.
The Dalit equation, however, is considerably more complex. Dalits form a significant chunk of the electorate, but their votes are fragmented. Non-Jatav Dalit communities have largely aligned with the BJP, which has successfully wooed them through welfare schemes and political representation. Jatav voters, on the other hand, continue to be associated primarily with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Congress is making efforts to attract Dalit votes, but success remains doubtful in the immediate future. The BSP’s presence, together with the BJP’s effective social engineering, has kept the Dalit vote bank divided. While a major shift in Dalit votes towards Congress is not expected even if it fights separately, gains among Muslims could still prove strategically valuable. Congress aims to build upon the incremental gains of 2024 by strengthening its traditional Muslim-Dalit combination.
The emerging realignment of Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh could mark a significant turning point in state politics. If successful, Congress could emerge as a stronger third force by 2027. The SP will need to recalibrate its strategy, while the BSP and smaller parties may also try to exploit the division.
Congress's new path draws lessons from its Bengal experience—regaining independent strength on the ground. In Uttar Pradesh’s politics, Muslim votes are no longer just a numerical factor but have become the center of strategic maneuvering. The coming months and the statements of key leaders will determine how this realignment unfolds.
(The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the position of Zee News or the organisation as a whole.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.