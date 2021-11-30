हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rainfall

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan may see rainfall and thunderstorm on December 2: IMD

Many parts of India can witness light to heavy rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm, till December 2.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan may see rainfall and thunderstorm on December 2: IMD
Image for representation

A fresh, active Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Due to its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm are likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Southwest Madhya Pradesh and South Rajasthan during November 30-December 2.

"A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest & adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, 2021. Under the influence of this trough in mid-latitude westerlies at mid and upper tropospheric levels and its interaction with lower-level trough in easterlies, Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during November 30-December 2 with peak rainfall activity on December 1," said IMD in a series of tweets.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat State on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region on December 2. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over North Kankan on December 1," added IMD in a tweet.

READ | Tamil Nadu submerged in water after heavy rains- In pics

Also, Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2 with maximum activity on December 2.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 1st-2nd with maximum activity on December 2," said IMD in another tweet.

Also, Light to moderate fairly widespread/widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep areas and Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema during the next 2 days.

"A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around November 30, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 30-December 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on December 1. Rainfall is likely to increase over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3, 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RainfallIMDRajasthanGujaratUttar PradeshWeather
Next
Story

Yamuna Expressway to become India's first electric highway, green corridor to start this year

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day