Uttar Pradesh revises night curfew in 6 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the night curfew hours in at least six districts of the state in the wake of a spike in the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

The administration has revised the timings of the night curfew in –Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar. Notably, these six districts are a part of the Delhi-NCR.

According to the new order, the night curfew will remain in effect in these districts from 8 pm in the evening to 6 am in the morning, instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am timing.

The change has been made in line with a decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Meerut on June 17, the spokesperson said.

"Those found without mask or spitting in public places will be penalised. While the movement, except essential services, is prohibited in containment zones," ordered Aneeta C Meshram Meerut Divisional Commissioner.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has reported 19,557 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 6,375 active cases while 12,586 patients cured/discharged/migrated.