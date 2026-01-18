Uttar Pradesh Road Tragedy: Dense Fog Causes Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several Injured
Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Low visibility caused a chain collision involving nearly 10 vehicles and the tragic accident has reportedly left 12 injured.
Trending Photos
Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: In an unfortunate accident on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway (NH‑9) on Sunday morning, several individuals were reportedly injured as visibility dropped to dangerously low levels.
The low visibility caused a chain collision involving around 10 vehicles and left 12 people injured, according to NDTV.
Authorities reached the spot of accident and took swift action.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
(this is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv