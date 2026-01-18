Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007953https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttar-pradesh-road-tragedy-dense-fog-causes-vehicle-pile-up-on-delhi-lucknow-highway-several-injured-3007953.html
NewsIndiaUttar Pradesh Road Tragedy: Dense Fog Causes Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several Injured
UTTAR PRADESH ROAD ACCIDENT

Uttar Pradesh Road Tragedy: Dense Fog Causes Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several Injured

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Low visibility caused a chain collision involving nearly 10 vehicles and the tragic accident has reportedly left 12 injured. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh Road Tragedy: Dense Fog Causes Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several InjuredPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: In an unfortunate accident on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway (NH‑9) on Sunday morning, several individuals were reportedly injured as visibility dropped to dangerously low levels.

The low visibility caused a chain collision involving around 10 vehicles and left 12 people injured, according to NDTV.

Authorities reached the spot of accident and took swift action. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further details of the incident are awaited. 

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Malegaon Model 2026
Explained: How ‘Malegaon Model’ Could Influence Elections Across India?
Donald Trump Tariffs
Trump Drops Tariff On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Dream
Suvendu Adhikari letter to Governor
Murshidabad Violence: Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Guv’s Intervention In Beldanga
#BMCElections
Explained | AIMIM Beyond Telangana: BMC Election 2026 Echoes Bihar Success
IndiGo fine 2026
IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
‘No Temple Demolished In Kashi’, Says CM Yogi; Targets Congress
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Central Govt Agrees To Shift Border Fencing Following CM Mann’s Demand
'PM Modi
PM Modi Hails Bodo Peace Accord At 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' In Guwahati
Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda