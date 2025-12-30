Uttar Pradesh: Security Tightened In Ayodhya As Devotees Arrive In Large Numbers Ahead Of New Year

AYODHYA: Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the New Year as a large number of devotees continue to arrive for darshan at Ayodhya Dham. Speaking to ANI regarding the arrangements, Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said elaborate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of devotees and maintain law and order in the temple town.

"A large number of devotees are arriving at Ayodhya Dham for darshan. For the security of the devotees, the entire Ayodhya Dham area has been divided into various sectors and zones. Deployment has been done sector-wise and zone-wise," Tiwari told ANI in Ayodhya.

He further said that extensive surveillance is being carried out using CCTV cameras and drones across sensitive locations. "All incoming vehicles are being checked. Black films from vehicles are also being removed," he said. The officer added that police are taking strict action against drunk driving. "For drunk and drive cases, we are using breath analysers. Whenever necessary, we are diverting routes," Tiwari added.

Similar security arrangements are being implemented in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal ahead of the New Year 2026 celebrations. Police personnel across the capital of Madhya Pradesh have stepped up their checks to prevent any untoward incidents. Commuters are being screened using breath analysers to curb driving, while four-wheelers are being thoroughly searched to prevent the illegal transportation of liquor and narcotics.

In addition, bars and restaurants in Bhopal are being inspected, with operators issued strict instructions to adhere to norms during celebrations. "We are also checking bars, restaurants and informing everyone that all restaurants should close on time on the night of December 31st. If any unrest situation arises, then they should immediately inform the police," ACP, MP Nagar, Manish Bhardwaj told ANI.

Authorities have said measures are necessary to maintain law and order as people gather in large numbers to welcome the New Year.