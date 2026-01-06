Uttar Pradesh SIR: 2.89 Crore Voters Deleted In Draft Electoral Roll Including 25.5 Lakh Duplicates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the data of the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, detailing the number of deceased or missing voters, duplicate entries, and voters whose names were not included.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, "We received around 12.5 crore ballot papers. The number of deceased voters is 46.23 lakh, and 2.17 crore voters have moved, are missing, or are absent. 25.47 lakh voters' names appeared in more than one place. 2.89 crore voters' names were not included in the draft."

(this is a developing story)