Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003902https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttar-pradesh-sir-2-89-crore-voters-deleted-in-draft-electoral-roll-including-25-5-lakh-duplicates-3003902.html
NewsIndiaUttar Pradesh SIR: 2.89 Crore Voters Deleted In Draft Electoral Roll Including 25.5 Lakh Duplicates
UTTAR PRADESH NEWS

Uttar Pradesh SIR: 2.89 Crore Voters Deleted In Draft Electoral Roll Including 25.5 Lakh Duplicates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the data of the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, detailing the number of deceased or missing voters, duplicate entries, and voters whose names were not included.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh SIR: 2.89 Crore Voters Deleted In Draft Electoral Roll Including 25.5 Lakh DuplicatesPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the data of the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, detailing the number of deceased or missing voters, duplicate entries, and voters whose names were not included.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, "We received around 12.5 crore ballot papers. The number of deceased voters is 46.23 lakh, and 2.17 crore voters have moved, are missing, or are absent. 25.47 lakh voters' names appeared in more than one place. 2.89 crore voters' names were not included in the draft."

(this is a developing story) 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversharing
Why Oversharing Can Backfire? 7 Personal Things You Should Always Keep Private
West Bengal voter list
West Bengal Draft Voter List: ECI To Hear 91 Lakh Logical Discrepancy Cases
Sonia Gandhi
Delhi Court Extends Sonia Gandhi's Deadline To Respond On Voter List Complaint
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal SIR: ECI To Summon Voters With Logical Discrepancies
Kota
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 06-1-2026: Sthree Sakthi SS 501 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Starlink Satellites Are Moving Closer to Earth And Will Internet Be Affected?
ganga ram hospital sonia gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital
PM Modi
Anti-Modi, Shah Slogans At JNU Trigger Political Row; BJP Slams Students
Pakistan Spy arrested
Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan