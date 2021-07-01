Uttar Pradesh to open government schools for Classes 1-8 soon

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open schools for teachers of Classes 1-8 and academic staff soon. All schools were shut in view of the spiralling COVID-19 situation in the state. Even though the teachers will be called to schools for conducting departmental work and online classes, it will remain closed for the students.

Lucknow division's AD Basic Pratap Narayan Singh said that teachers have been allowed to be called back to schools, however, they will be called only when necessary and no one will be forced to come.

Earlier, an order was issued to reopen government schools for teachers and staff from July 1. Over 1.5 lakh schools, recognized by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), which were closed till June 30, have been allowed to reopen from Thursday (July 1). An order in this regard was issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, UPBEB secretary, on June 15, which read, "Schools may call teachers and employees based on requirement."

Meanwhile, for schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the respective school management committees (SMCs) will decide on calling teachers and administrative staff from July 1.

The government schools have been directed to finish the tasks under 'Operation Kayakalp', which aims at providing basic facilities like toilets, boundary walls, drinking water and other amenities. Online classes or e-pathshala under Mission Prerna will continue till students can return to the campus, IANS reported.

The government schools will also undertake activities to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of students, distribution of food security allowance (for mid-day meal) and free books to students in a time-bound manner.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV