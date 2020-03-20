Uttar Pradesh to Parliament: How coronavirus COVID-19 positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor put people's lives in danger

Renowned singer Kanika Kapoor was Friday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus more than a week after she returned from London, UK. However, instead of abiding by the government's repeated pleas for isolating oneself and maintaining social distance, the singer flew cities and attended parties thus putting the life of people around her in grave danger. Her recklessness has now taken the threat of coronavirus to the doorstep of Parliament.

Kanika Kapoor was Friday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus more than a week after she returned from London, UK.

On Friday, the singer took to the social media platform, Instagram, to announce that she was infected. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she added in the post. She has been kept in an isolation ward at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital in Lucknow.

On March 18, Kanika developed coronavirus symptoms - mild fever, cold and running nose on March 18 and was admitted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow for a check-up.

Kanika reached Mumbai from London late on March 9 night and on March 11 flew to Lucknow. There she attended three parties--March 13 (Kanika attended a private party), March 14 (She again went to attend a private party) and March 15 (She attended a party hosted by Ahmed Akbar Dumpy in Dalibagh, Lucknow. Reportedly, she attended these parties in which 300-400 people were in attendance. This party was attended by several people including senior politicians.

The following people attended the party on March 15--BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Vasundhara Singh, wife of UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Vinayak, son of Dushyant Singh, is a student of class 10, Niharika Raje, wife of Dushyant Singh, Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan chief minister, Adil Ahmed, interior designer, extremely close to Vasundhara Raje and nephew of UP leader Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, Neha Prasad, wife of Congress leader Jitin Prasad, and two daughters of Nawab of Rampur.

The concern of the people--from Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida to Parliament in Delhi--has increased because of Kanika as she didn't take precautions. She also visited Kanpur. Days after the March 15 party, Dushyant Singh took part in the proceedings of Parliament and also met President Ram Nath Kovind. In a group photo, he is seen standing just behind the President. Among the other leaders meeting Dushyant Singh, Deepender Hooda, Anupriya Patel, Derek O'Brien have also kept themselves in isolation.

Jai Pratap Singh, who was part of the party, has also gone into isolation. He had come to Noida on Thursday and his programmes included three MLAs, District Magistrates, Chief Medical Officers of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Kapoor is accused of escaping the airport screening, however, she has denied the charge. But the Uttar Pradesh administration has said that a case will be registered against Kanika if the information is hidden. Her case is similar to the case of the 31st patient of coronavirus in South Korea which infected 4,800 people. The infected person could not be identified in time. The situation in South Korea was seen to be under control due to the timely identification of the earlier 30 patients. But as soon as the case of the 31st patient came up, the cases suddenly increased in South Korea.

The battle can only be won when a person becomes a chain-breaker of this deadly virus but unfortunately, Kanika Kapoor didn't do that.