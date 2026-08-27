/Uttar Pradesh: Training aircraft crashes in Kanpur; two pilots killed

A twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft crashed into a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday, killing an instructor pilot and a trainee pilot, police said.
According to police, the aircraft took off from the Garg Aviation Training Center at around 11:30 am and crashed nearly 20 minutes later while returning to the facility.
Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal confirmed the deaths and identified the victims as instructor pilot Sachin Bhatia, a Gujarat resident, and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka.
Speaking to reporters, Raghuveer Lal said, "Two people have died. There was an instructor, Sachin Bhatia, who was a resident of Gujarat, and Abhishek Pujari, a trainee from Karnataka. Both the instructor and trainee took off at 11:30 AM from the Garg Aviation Training Center here. This incident occurred around 11:50 AM as they were returning."
The police commissioner said that the aircraft was a four-seater dual-engine plane and that the instructor pilot possessed significant flying experience. He further noted that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed and will carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.
"This is a four-seater, dual-engine plane. We have learned that the instructor had about 3,000 hours of flying experience. The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has been informed, and their team will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. For now, the police have cordoned off the entire area to protect it. The bodies have been removed from the site. This Tecnam aircraft was brought here for training in 2023. Any further technical inquiries will be handled by the DGCA. The pilot was Sachin Bhatia, a resident of Gujarat, and the trainee was Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka," the Commissioner added.
The police have cordoned off the crash site, and the bodies of the deceased have been removed. Further technical investigation will be carried out by the DGCA.
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