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Uttar Pradesh: Training aircraft crashes in Kanpur; two pilots killed

A twin-engine training aircraft crashed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, killing instructor pilot Sachin Bhatia and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari, with the DGCA set to investigate the cause.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Training aircraft crashes in Kanpur; two pilots killed
Image Credit: ANI

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