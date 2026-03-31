Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt cracks down on black marketing at petrol, diesel and LPG outlets

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has swung into full action mode to ensure uninterrupted supply and prevent black marketing of petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets across the state. Since March 12, authorities have conducted a massive 17,581 raids and inspections to curb illegal activities and hoarding. So far, 33 First Information Reports have been registered specifically against liquefied petroleum gas distributors, while 189 have been filed in other cases, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals.

Additionally, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 224 people involved in irregularities.

The government has assured citizens that the supply situation remains completely normal. At present, the state has a comfortable stock of approximately 91,000 kilolitres of petrol and 115,000 kilolitres of diesel.

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There are 12,888 operational petrol pumps across Uttar Pradesh, and fuel sales between March 27 and March 29 were recorded in thousands of kilolitres.

The government has appealed to the public not to panic or hoard fuel, stating that adequate quantities are available. The LPG supply position is also satisfactory.

Cylinders are being delivered to consumers as per their bookings through a network of 4,107 gas distributors, with sufficient stock maintained at all levels.

The government has also decided to rapidly expand the City Gas Distribution network. In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, officials were directed to fast-track pending permissions and issue as many piped natural gas connections as possible.

The Central Government has also approved an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial LPG cylinders, effective from March 23, which will further ease pressure on domestic supply.

To ensure strict monitoring, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies' office. Similar control rooms are operational in all districts, where the situation is reviewed round the clock.

District Supply Officers and local administration have been instructed to conduct regular field inspections to ensure consumers receive fuel and gas cylinders without delay or harassment.

The government has made it clear that strict action will continue against black marketing, hoarding, or any attempt to disrupt the supply chain. Officials have been directed to maintain zero tolerance towards such malpractices.

With proactive measures, adequate stock, and continuous vigilance, the Uttar Pradesh government has assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the state, and normal supply will be maintained at all costs.