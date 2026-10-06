Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's remarkable economic and technological transformation since 2017 through a post on the social media platform X. Contrasting the state's current trajectory with past administrations, the Chief Minister stated that earlier governments prioritized family interests over state development and criminals over investors, which hindered the creation of a modern technological environment.
According to the Chief Minister, previous administrations failed to harness Uttar Pradesh's vast potential, leaving the state confined to the BIMARU category. In contrast, the double-engine government has successfully translated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat into reality by aligning policy, investment, and production.
असेंबली से AI तक: नए उत्तर प्रदेश की नई उड़ान... पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों ने प्रदेश के अनलिमिटेड पोटेंशियल का उपयोग नहीं किया, बल्कि इसे बीमारू ही बनाए रखा। आज साढ़े 9 वर्षों के भीतर देश के करीब 60 प्रतिशत मोबाइल फोन और 55 प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स कंपोनेंट के उत्पादन में प्रदेश की हिस्सेदारी है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने Make in India, Digital India और आत्मनिर्भर भारत का जो विजन दिया, डबल इंजन सरकार ने उसे उत्तर प्रदेश में नीति, निवेश और उत्पादन से जोड़कर जमीन पर उतारा है। जेवर में ₹3,706 करोड़ की HCL-Foxconn चिप इकाई बन रही है, 644 मेगावाट के डेटा सेंटर प्रस्ताव आ चुके हैं, और प्रदेश में 24,000 से अधिक स्टार्टअप और 8 यूनिकॉर्न हैं। यानी यात्रा Mobile से Module और Module से Microchip तक पहुंच रही है। लेकिन वर्ष 2017 से पहले तस्वीर अलग थी। घोषणाएं होती थीं, पर परियोजनाएं जमीन पर उतरने के लिए संघर्ष करती थीं। क्योंकि तब परिवारवाद ही विकास था, सैफई महोत्सव ही सांस्कृतिक उत्थान और माफियाकरण ही औद्योगिकीकरण का मॉडल बन गया था। जब चिंता प्रदेश से अधिक परिवार की और निवेशक से अधिक अपराधियों की हो, तो भविष्य की तकनीक के लिए वातावरण कैसे बनेगा?— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 6, 2026
Key economic and technological milestones
Manufacturing Leadership: Over the past nine-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh has grown to account for approximately 60% of India's mobile phone production and 55% of its electronics components.
Semiconductor and Data Infrastructure: An HCL-Foxconn chip unit valued at Rs 3,706 crore is currently being established in Jewar, alongside proposals totaling 644 MW for new data centres.
Startup Ecosystem: The state is now home to over 24,000 startups and 8 unicorns, driving a development journey that has evolved from mobile phones to modules and microchips.
Youth Empowerment through AI: Through the AI-Pragya initiative, the state aims to train one million young people in new-age technology, empowering them to transition from job seekers to job creators.
A shift in governance priorities
Reflecting on the pre-2017 era, the Chief Minister noted that the state was previously defined by unfulfilled announcements and stalled projects. He remarked that dynastic politics had become the standard for development, the Saifai Mahotsav represented cultural progress, and the criminalization of governance served as the model for industrialization.
The Chief Minister emphasized that government priorities have fundamentally shifted:
Family interests have been replaced by the holistic development of the state.
The protection of mafias has given way to the security of investors.
Appeasement policies have been superseded by a strong focus on technology.
The future digital economy
As electronics manufacturing and data needs have expanded, Uttar Pradesh has laid the groundwork for a future-ready digital economy—ranging from advanced data centres to a dedicated AI City. The state has shifted from being a mere consumer of technology to becoming a primary producer. This progression, moving from assembly to artificial intelligence, represents a comprehensive approach to generating employment, entrepreneurship, and prosperity for the state's youth.
As part of these ongoing initiatives, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a program in Lucknow on Tuesday celebrating a decade of HCLTech's operations in the state, alongside the inauguration of a new Emerging Tech Skilling Centre. Guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh, this milestone marks what the government terms Naye Uttar Pradesh Ki Nayi Udaan.
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