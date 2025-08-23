Uttarakhand: 2 Missing, Several Houses Damaged After Cloudburst In Chamoli

A cloudburst in Chamoli district’s Tharali tehsil has left two people missing and caused extensive damage to houses, HT reported.

The incident occurred late on Friday night, with heavy debris sweeping into several homes, including the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing," ANI quoted Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman as saying.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is keeping a close watch on the situation after the cloudburst in Tharali area of ​​Chamoli.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the district administration, SDRF and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue work.

Chief Minister Dhami further said that he is in constant touch with the local authorities and is praying for the safety of all the affected people.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

