Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950192https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttarakhand-2-missing-several-houses-damaged-after-cloudburst-in-chamoli-2950192.html
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand: 2 Missing, Several Houses Damaged After Cloudburst In Chamoli

A cloudburst in Chamoli district’s Tharali tehsil has left two people missing and caused extensive damage to houses, HT reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand: 2 Missing, Several Houses Damaged After Cloudburst In ChamoliVisuals of the aftermath of the cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo: Screengrab from ANI video)

A cloudburst in Chamoli district’s Tharali tehsil has left two people missing and caused extensive damage to houses, HT reported.

The incident occurred late on Friday night, with heavy debris sweeping into several homes, including the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing," ANI quoted Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman as saying. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing: Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod… pic.twitter.com/V2aesFekFf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is keeping a close watch on the situation after the cloudburst in Tharali area of ​​Chamoli.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the district administration, SDRF and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue work.

Chief Minister Dhami further said that he is in constant touch with the local authorities and is praying for the safety of all the affected people.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard,… pic.twitter.com/iKoanqSzK6

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK