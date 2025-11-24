Advertisement
UTTARAKHAND BUS ACCIDENT

Uttarakhand: 5 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tehri District

Five people died and several others were injured after a bus fell nearly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal area under Narendra Nagar in Tehri district.

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 04:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Uttarakhand: 5 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tehri DistrictImage: X/ANI

Five people died and several others were injured after a bus fell nearly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal area under Narendra Nagar in Tehri district on Monday.

AIIMS Rishikesh PRO Sandeep Kumar said that multiple victims of the Tehri bus accident were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, while five passengers were declared dead on arrival. "Some people have suffered internal injuries, while some have head injuries. Five people were brought here dead," he said.

"Among the other patients, those named Deepsikha and Dikha are from Punjab and have been admitted to the hospital," he added.

Earlier, Chief Medical Officer Shyaam Vijay confirmed that the bus was carrying 18 passengers when it fell into a gorge near Kunjapuri in Tehri.

"There were a total of 18 people on board the bus. Five people have died, while 13 others have been injured. Three of the injured passengers have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, and 10 have been sent to Narendra Nagar Hospital for treatment," he said.

Suresh Patel, a survivor from Gujarat, said that several of the injured were taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for urgent medical attention. "The injured passengers from the bus accident in Kunjapuri, Tehri, were brought to AIIMS Rishikesh," Patel said.

"Four injured individuals have been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment, where they are currently undergoing medical care," he added.

He also said that all passengers involved in the accident were from Gujarat. "Five people have died in the accident, and their bodies have been kept at AIIMS Rishikesh. All the passengers are reported to be from Gujarat," he said.

