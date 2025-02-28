Uttarakhand: 57 Labourers Trapped Under Avalanche, 16 Rescued

Dehradun: Forty-one BRO workers were trapped under an avalanche near the high altitude border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said. The snowslide had initially buried 57 men but 16 were rescued. The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Mana, three kilometres from Badrinath, is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres. "Out of the 57 BRO labourers trapped in the avalanche, 16 have been rescued. Efforts are on to rescue the rest. The help of ITBP and other departments is being taken in the rescue operations. Our disaster management department and the entire administration is fully alert," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters.

"Our effort is to rescue all safely as soon as possible," he said Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain. Officials had been on alert for bad weather and its possible impact.

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh had issued an avalanche warning for a period of 24 hours at 5 pm on Thursday for places located above 2,400 metres in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts.

The MeT office in Dehradun also predicted isolated heavy rain and snowfall in locations situated at 3,500 metres and above in these districts on Friday morning. Following this, the State Emergency Operations Centre here alerted concerned district magistrates.

In an earlier post on X, Dhami said, "Received the sad news about several labourers getting trapped in an avalanche which occurred near Mana village during construction work being carried out by the BRO."

"ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams have launched relief and rescue operations. I pray to lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labourers," Dhami said in the post.