Uttarakhand Avalanche: Toll Climbs To 7, Search Ops Continue In Chamoli For 1 Remaining Worker

Uttarakhand Avalanche: The death toll in the Chamoli avalanche in Uttarakhand's Mana region has reached seven, with the rescue officials pulling out three more bodies on Sunday. Meanwhile, the search operation for one missing worker is still ongoing, as reported by news agency IANS. With this, the total number of recovered people has risen to 53, including the seven workers who were recovered dead.

As the search operations continued in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Sunday, the Army recovered two more bodies in the snow from the site of the avalanche that struck a BRO camp near Mana village. The efforts are still ongoing to locate the last remaining worker who is still missing.

Bodies of BRO (Border Roads Organisation) workers retrieved from the avalanche site were airlifted and brought to Joshimath. According to information provided by PRO (Defence) Dehradun, 53 workers out of 54 who were trapped under snow after the February 28 morning avalanche have been rescued.

#WATCH | Mana (Chamoli) avalanche incident: Bodies of BRO (Border Roads Organisation) workers retrieved from the avalanche site airlifted and brought to Joshimath.#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/H0MgJuntFA — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

Rescue personnel used thermal imaging cameras and helicopters to assist in their search operations, which began for the second day this morning. However, rescue efforts were halted due to snowfall on Saturday evening.

While giving an update on the rescue efforts, Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) Dehradun, said, "53 out of 54 workers have been rescued now. One person is still missing, and a search and rescue operation is on," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this morning that the search and rescue operation for the missing workers is ongoing. Multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, are working collaboratively to assist.

He further stated that ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilized to locate the missing workers.

He mentioned that weather conditions in the area are improving, but the possibility of avalanches remains high, prompting authorities to halt work in high-altitude areas as a precaution.

Earlier today, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "Yesterday, doctors confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorized leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing," as quoted by ANI.

A Mi-17 helicopter airlifted a drone-based intelligent buried object detection system for search operations today, according to the Indian Air Force. Injured BRO workers are being airlifted for further treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital. IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations since Saturday.

