Uttarakhand Board class 10, 12 results 2020: Check ubse.uk.gov.in for results; know date and time here

Nearly 3 lakh students who appeared for Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) class 10 and 12 exams will get their results by Friday (July 31, 2020) on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

The result date and time was confirmed by board Secretary Neeta Tiwari confirmed. The evaluation process of the board exams was completed on July 15.

Out of the 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exams, around 1.5 lakh students for the High School or class 10 exam, while for the intermediate or class 12 exams as many as 1.35 lakh students appeared.

To get result, the students need to click on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

* Click on the download result link.

* Enter registration number, roll number.

* The results will appear on the screen.

* Download and take a print out for further reference.

The ongoing board exams which was scheduled to conclude in March was postponed due to the coronavirus country wide lockdown. The pending papers were conducted from June 22 to 24.

The pending exams were – major papers like Mathematics, Sanskrit for class 10, while subjects 12 it was Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology were left.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass in the exam and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.