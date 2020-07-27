Uttarakhand Board UBSE class 10, 12 results 2020 to be released on ubse.uk.gov.in: Everything you need to know

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) Board class 10th and 12th exam results are most likely to be released any time before July 30, i.e. by Thursday.

The official announcement of the UK Board Results 2020 class 10th and class 12th will be made on the website of the Uttarakhand Board - ubse.uk.gov.in.

As per the media reports, UBSE board Results were scheduled to come in August but the UBSE officials have made an announcement that the UBSE Board class 10th and class 12th results will be declared in July itself. However, it is still not clear is the board would announce the results for both class 10th and 12th on the same day; or results of which class will be announced earlier.

Students who appeared in class 10th and class 12th board exams 2020 of the Uttarakhand Board are advised to keep logging in at the given website for the latest update. They are also advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets issued by the board to check their results.

Once the Uttarakhand UK Board Results 2020 for class 10th and class 12th are announced, students can check their scorecards online by simply logging in at ubse.uk.gov.in. After logging in at the website, one needs to enter one's credentials and some more simple click to get one's scorecard online.

The UBSE board exams were held on time, but due to the nation-wide Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the evaluation process got hit that led to a delay in the results declaration.