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NewsIndiaUttarakhand: Char Dham yatra bus overturns on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, one injured
CHAR DHAM YATRA

Uttarakhand: Char Dham yatra bus overturns on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, one injured

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt said that there were 25 passengers along with a driver and conductor in the bus, returning from Badrinath to Haridwar as part of the Char Dham Yatra. 

|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Uttarakhand: Char Dham yatra bus overturns on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, one injuredRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

A passenger bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Shivpuri in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday, leaving one woman injured, officials said.
 
Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt told ANI, "A passenger bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Shivpuri in the Muni Ki Reti police station area."
 
Bhatt said that there were 25 passengers along with a driver and conductor in the bus, returning from Badrinath to Haridwar as part of the Char Dham Yatra. The bus overturned after the driver lost control while attempting to close a window that had suddenly opened.
 
"There were 25 passengers, along with a driver and a conductor, travelling in the bus. The passengers were returning from Badrinath to Haridwar as part of the Char Dham Yatra. It has been reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to close his window after it suddenly opened, causing the bus to overturn on the road," he said.
 
He further stated that one woman sustained injuries and was shifted to the Government Hospital in Rishikesh through the 108 ambulance service.
 
The injured woman has been identified as Tanu Gupta, a resident of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh.
 
"Her condition is said to be normal, and the rest of the passengers are also reported to be safe," Bhatt added.
 
Officials confirmed that all other passengers escaped unharmed, and the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rishikesh.

 

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