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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami operates tiller in field, promotes traditional and organic farming

While working in the field, the Chief Minister highlighted the hard work of farmers and the importance of agricultural traditions. Furthermore, he also appealed to farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical fertilizers and move towards organic and natural farming. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami operates tiller in field, promotes traditional and organic farming
Image Credit: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami operates a tiller to plough a field (Image Credit: ANI)

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