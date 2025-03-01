Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Mana Avalanche Relief And Rescue Operations

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the relief and rescue operations following the avalanche near Mana village in Chamoli district. The Chief Minister reached the State Emergency Operations Center at IT Park, Dehradun, where he held a meeting with officials and directed them to expedite the rescue operations.

Instructions to Speed Up the Rescue Operations

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure swift access to the affected site and ordered the immediate activation of the nearest helipad to accelerate rescue efforts. He emphasized the use of drones and helicopters for monitoring and enhancing the efficiency of the operation.

He also directed that, if necessary, the injured should be transported to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance. Additionally, he instructed district administration officials to maintain constant coordination and provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Safety of the Avalanche Victims is the Top Priority

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that ITBP, the Army, the district administration, the Air Force, and other agencies are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Due to adverse weather conditions and low visibility, helicopter deployment is currently not feasible, but snow experts have been consulted. Special ITBP teams are working continuously at the site.

So far, 32 people have been rescued safely, while the rescue operation to save the remaining 25 people is ongoing.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the government’s top priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of those trapped in the avalanche. A helpline number has also been issued for the families of those affected.

Coordination Between State and Central Government

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is in constant communication with the central government, including the Prime Minister’s Office, the Home Minister, and the Defense Minister. He assured that if any additional agencies are required for the rescue operation, their assistance will be sought immediately.

So far, 10 injured individuals have been admitted to the ITBP hospital. Continuous snowfall is causing road blockages, but as the weather improves, the rescue operations will gain momentum. Coordination among all rescue teams is being ensured, and the Mana helipad is also being activated. AIIMS Rishikesh, Srinagar Medical College, and Gopeshwar District Hospital have been prepared for medical support.

Chief Minister Seeks Detailed Report from District Magistrate

The Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari to obtain a detailed report on the incident. The District Magistrate informed that the avalanche occurred 6 km ahead of Badrinath Dham, near the Border Roads Organization site, where laborers were working to clear the snow. Rescue teams from ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Chief Minister’s Assurance

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every affected person. All agencies are working on a war footing, and every effort is being made to rescue those trapped as soon as possible.