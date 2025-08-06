Uttarakhand Cloudburst: ITBP Rescues Over 100, Braces For More Amid Harsh Weather

In the wake of the devastating cloudburst in the Harshil region of Uttarkashi town of Uttarakhand, which triggered flash floods and widespread destruction, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations. Barinderjit Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Operations), ITBP, spoke exclusively to IANS about the ongoing efforts, challenges, and ground realities of the rescue mission being carried out in treacherous weather conditions and difficult terrain.

Interview excerpts: How many ITBP teams are engaged in the rescue operation? Barinderjit Singh: Five ITBP teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Out of these, three teams are already stationed at forward locations and are actively working at the disaster site. Around 130 personnel are currently engaged.

Some teams are operating from the Harshil side, while others are approaching from the Gangotri side. Half of our personnel arrived at the site during the night, and the remaining joined in the morning. Last night alone, we managed to rescue 110 people, including both locals and tourists. Some were taken to Gangotri Dham, while the injured were administered first aid and kept at our nearest border outpost. This morning, we launched a full-scale rescue operation. Air rescue has also commenced, and helicopters have now started landing at Harshil.

Five injured individuals have been evacuated and admitted to our ITBP hospital at the air rescue centre established there. What is the official casualty count so far? Barinderjit Singh: As per inputs from the local administration and residents of nearby villages, around 10 people are feared to be affected. Four deaths have been confirmed so far, while seven individuals are still missing. One body was recovered during the morning’s rescue operation. However, the final and verified figures will be provided by the civil administration.

What has been the biggest challenge during the rescue operations? Barinderjit Singh: The biggest challenge is the weather. It’s still very cloudy in the affected areas, and rain continues to fall. Despite this, all agencies, including the Army, Police, and SDRF, are working together. Temporary bridges are being erected to facilitate access. BRO machinery is also working in some of the bordering areas to clear debris. If the weather improves, it will significantly boost our rescue operations.

Is there still hope of finding more survivors? Barinderjit Singh: Our teams are continuously working on the ground. Rescue efforts are ongoing even in the hills. Many people are stranded along the routes, and efforts are underway to bring them to safety. We are also searching for submerged and semi-submerged homes. A clearer picture will emerge only after Wednesday's operations conclude in the evening.

What safety arrangements have been made for ITBP personnel involved in the operation? Barinderjit Singh: We have forward posts at two key locations near the affected site. Medical arrangements, food supplies, and oxygen cylinders have been ensured for all.

What do weather forecasts suggest about the coming days? Barinderjit Singh: Adverse weather could impact our air rescue efforts. Fortunately, we have an operational helipad at Harshil maintained by the Indian Army, which is proving crucial. The progress of our rescue mission will depend largely on weather conditions.

What is the current situation along the India-China border in Uttarakhand? Barinderjit Singh: There have been no such incidents or alerts reported from the border areas.

You’ve spent a considerable amount of time posted in Uttarakhand. Why do such incidents seem to occur frequently in this region? Barinderjit Singh: Weather forecasting is always done to the best possible extent. However, it's very difficult to predict exactly where and when such events, like cloudbursts, will occur. Our forces are always on alert and prepared to respond at a moment’s notice.

Was any advance warning issued before the cloudburst occurred? Barinderjit Singh: There was continuous rainfall in the area, but a cloudburst of this magnitude is nearly impossible to predict. Such events happen suddenly and with little to no warning.