Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961328https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttarakhand-cloudburst-seven-missing-six-homes-buried-in-chamoli-rescue-ops-on-2961328.html
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND CLOUDBURST

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Seven Missing, Six Homes Buried In Chamoli, Rescue Ops On

A devastating cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand late Wednesday night, leaving at least seven people missing and causing widespread damage. Six houses were buried under debris as heavy rainfall triggered destruction in the region, prompting urgent rescue and relief operations by authorities.

|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Seven Missing, Six Homes Buried In Chamoli, Rescue Ops OnVisuals of the aftermath of the cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo Credits: X/@chamolipolice)

A devastating cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand late Wednesday night, leaving at least seven people missing and causing widespread damage. Six houses were buried under debris as heavy rainfall triggered destruction in the region, prompting urgent rescue and relief operations by authorities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh