Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Seven Missing, Six Homes Buried In Chamoli, Rescue Ops On

A devastating cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand late Wednesday night, leaving at least seven people missing and causing widespread damage. Six houses were buried under debris as heavy rainfall triggered destruction in the region, prompting urgent rescue and relief operations by authorities.

| Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 12:16 PM IST | Source: Bureau