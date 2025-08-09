Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Relief For Disaster-Hit Dharali Village, Forms Rehabilitation Committee

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for residents of Dharali village in Tehsil Bhatwadi, District Uttarkashi, whose homes have been completely damaged or destroyed due to the recent disaster.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that the families of those who lost their lives in the calamity will also receive Rs 5 lakh each as ex gratia support, aimed at providing financial relief during this difficult time.

According to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a three-member committee has been constituted to oversee rehabilitation, long-term recovery, and the strengthening of sustainable livelihoods for the affected villagers. The committee will be headed by the Secretary, Revenue and is expected to submit its preliminary report within one week.

The state government emphasised that the relief and rehabilitation measures are being taken on a priority basis, and all necessary support will be extended to ensure the well-being and revival of the affected communities.

On Thursday, the CM visited the disaster-hit Pauri Garhwal district to assess the damage caused by a devastating cloudburst that struck the region a day earlier. The cloudburst in the Pabau and Thalisain blocks resulted in multiple casualties and widespread destruction of homes, roads, and bridges. CM Dhami, accompanied by officials and local leaders, instructed the administration to expedite rescue and relief operations. He assured the affected families of all possible assistance and said he was personally monitoring the situation from the ground.

In Dharali, at least 50 civilians, eight jawans and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) are still missing after a cloudburst triggered flash flood and landslides on August 5.

After the cloudburst, the area remains largely inaccessible, with key road links at Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani, Harsil, and Dharali severely damaged. The Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are providing the stranded tourists with food, medical aid, and shelter.

Restoration efforts are underway, but weather and terrain challenges persist.

According to the Army, tourists were being evacuated from Nelong helipad on return sorties. The Military helipad at Harsil is fully operational.

Nelong helipad is functional and connected by road to Gangotri, enabling smoother movement of tourists and relief personnel. However, the Dharali civil helipad remains non-operational due to a mudslide.

The Army, in close coordination with civil authorities and other agencies, has ramped up Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Army officials said that search and rescue dogs have also been deployed in key sectors to aid in locating survivors and missing personnel.

(With Inputs From IANS)