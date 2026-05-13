'No vehicle day' and 50% cut in official vehicle fleet: CM Dhami's massive decision after PM Modi’s fuel-saving appeal amid Middle East crisis

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for energy conservation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed a 50 percent reduction in his official fleet, describing the Prime Minister’s appeal for energy conservation and the prudent use of resources as crucial in the national interest.

This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during which several other key decisions were also taken to promote energy and fuel conservation in the state in a more structured and sustained manner.

CM Dhami said that as part of the decision for a 50 percent reduction in the official fleet, the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister’s and ministers’ fleets will be reduced by half, ensuring a significant cut in government vehicle usage and promoting more efficient resource management.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Weekly "no vehicle day" and work-from-home initiative

Along with that, CM Dhami said that he and his ministers will also observe "no vehicle day," and he added that, as per the initiative, one day every week, officials will work from home under the work-from-home system, thereby reducing unnecessary travel and fuel consumption. He further said that in addition to this, government employees will be encouraged to use public transportation, while officials handling more than one department will be allowed to use only one vehicle in a single day, ensuring stricter regulation of official transport use.

CM Dhami said that to strengthen the implementation of "no vehicle day," the Transport Department has been directed to enhance the services and capacity of public buses so that citizens and employees are provided with more reliable and accessible alternatives to private vehicle use.

CM Dhami also said that the government will encourage the general public to observe one "no vehicle day" every week, thereby extending the initiative beyond government offices and into wider public participation.

Apart from this, CM Dhami said that video conferencing-based meetings will be encouraged across government departments to reduce the need for physical travel and improve administrative efficiency. He added that the private sector will also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home practices, and people will be motivated to make maximum use of public transport in their daily routines to further reduce environmental impact.

He said that the Uttarakhand government will also make efforts to limit the use of air conditioners in government and private buildings, as part of its broader commitment to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

CM Dhami calls for mass movement on energy conservation

CM Dhami also urged all ministers, public representatives, and government officials to play an active role in turning energy conservation into a mass movement, emphasizing collective responsibility in achieving these goals.

During the meeting, CM Dhami stated that PM Modi’s appeal is not limited to energy conservation alone but represents a collective commitment toward building a self-reliant, capable, and responsible India. He added that when national interest is paramount, it becomes the duty of every citizen and public representative to contribute to resource conservation at their own level in a consistent and meaningful way.

He further said that the Government of Uttarakhand will implement the Prime Minister’s call with full seriousness and commitment so that, along with conserving resources, the goals of environmental protection and sustainable development can also be achieved in a comprehensive and long-term manner.

Also Read: From UAE to Indonesia: 6 Muslim-majority countries that support India