Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943230https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttarakhand-cm-dhami-stays-in-uttarkashi-for-three-days-monitors-relief-work-holds-cabinet-meeting-in-disaster-zone-2943230.html
NewsIndia
CM PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Stays In Uttarkashi For Three Days, Monitors Relief Work, Holds Cabinet Meeting In Disaster Zone

Amid the devastation caused by heavy rains and landslides in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been on the ground for the past three days, closely monitoring relief and rescue efforts, the Chief Minister's Office said.

|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 01:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Stays In Uttarkashi For Three Days, Monitors Relief Work, Holds Cabinet Meeting In Disaster ZoneFile Photo (ANI)

Demonstrating hands-on leadership during the crisis, CM Dhami has not only been actively coordinating with rescue agencies but also ensured that the state's development agenda remains on track.

As per the statement, "For the last three days, CM Dhami has been present in Uttarkashi, from where he is monitoring the disaster relief work every moment, as well as ensuring that the development work of the state is not hindered; development works are being speeded up by setting up camp offices here."

In this sequence, he chaired the meeting of the State Cabinet from Uttarkashi itself today. It is unprecedented in itself that he took many important decisions related to development by holding a cabinet meeting from the disaster-affected area itself, giving the message that the pace of development should not stop even in times of crisis.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting with ITBP, DG, NDRF and DGP Uttarakhand Police. In this, the progress of the rescue operation, ground challenges and strengthening mutual coordination were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to ensure quick access to the affected areas, early rescue of stranded people, adequate deployment of relief teams in inaccessible areas, speeding up helicopter lifting operations and ensuring timely availability of essential resources.

Special emphasis was also laid on quick restoration of communication, electricity and road connectivity and uninterrupted supply of relief material. The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that there should be no delay in reaching assistance to any affected person and the administrative machinery should work with full sensitivity.

By staying in Dharali and surrounding areas, Chief Minister Dhami has instilled confidence in the people that the government is not just there to give orders, but to stand with every citizen in times of crisis. His active and sensitive approach has not only given strength to the affected families but also boosted the morale of the soldiers engaged in rescue and relief work.

By working as a public servant in the Dharali disaster and at the same time taking concrete decisions towards development, Chief Minister Dhami has once again proved that no matter how difficult the challenge is, he is always a companion of every person in the state.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK