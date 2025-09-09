Advertisement
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute To Kargil Hero Captain Vikram Batra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said that his tales of valour will continue to inspire people to serve the nation for eternity.

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 01:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute To Kargil Hero Captain Vikram BatraImage: Pushkar Singh Dhami

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the Kargil war hero Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. In a post on X, Dhami paid salutations to Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom after demonstrating courage and valour in the 1999 War. "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the immortal martyr Captain Vikram Batra ji, who attained martyrdom after demonstrating unparalleled courage and valour in the Kargil War, countless salutations," said Dhami.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said that his tales of valour will continue to inspire people to serve the nation for eternity. "Your tales of valour will continue to inspire us for national service for eternity," addED Dhami. Captain Vikram Batra was an officer of the Indian Army, who was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur of District Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

For his actions during the 1999 Kargil War, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest award for valour. He led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history under the 13 JAK Rifles of the Indian Army. As the D Company Commander, he led a daring assault to capture Point 5140 and Point 4875, which are strategically important peaks. He was often referred to as ''Sher Shah'' ("Lion King") in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army.

During the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Captain Vikram Batra's father, Girdhari Lal Batra, paid tribute to his son and said that fortunate are those parents who have children like them, who not only make them proud, but also make their country proud." Speaking to ANI, Girdhari Lal Batra said, "We deeply miss him (Captain Vikram Batra) and that void can never be filled. Fortunate are those parents who have children like them, who have made not only them, but also the country proud. The Kargil War was a high-altitude battle fought on difficult terrain."

