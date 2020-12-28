हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted from Doon hospital to AIIMS after chest infection

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said. 

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted from Doon hospital to AIIMS after chest infection

DEHRANDUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and was admitted to the Government Doon Medical College in Dehradun after developing a fever, will be shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), college principal Dr Ashutosh Rana said on Monday (December 28).

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, an official at the Chief Minister's Office said. According to his physician Dr NS Bisht, an infection has been detected in his chest. 

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.

The Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive. 

In September too, he had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in August, he had gone into home isolated after three of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19. In June too, the Chief Minister and two of his Cabinet ministers had quarantined themselves after Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for the virus. 

