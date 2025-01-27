In Uttarakhand, an ongoing verbal spat between sitting MLA and ex-MLA took ugly turn when the former BJP legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion carried out firing and vandalism at the office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Sharma. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, along with his supporters, arriving at the Khanpur MLA's office and firing several rounds and beating staff present at the office. In the video, former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion can be seen firing shots.

Police has arrested Pranav Singh while Umesh Sharma was also detained briefly. "We have arrested Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion. Besides, we are also taking action against Umesh Kumar. The police will be taking appropriate action in this matter," said Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal.

The ongoing feud between Umesh Kumar and Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion took a violent turn over the weekend. Following a social media post by Pranav, Umesh allegedly entered his residence on Saturday, issuing threats to his family.

The tension escalated on Sunday when Pranav and his supporters reportedly visited Umesh's office and opened fire. A video of the incident, allegedly shared by Pranav on his Facebook account, has since gone viral.

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been taken into custody by the police. Meanwhile, Pranav's wife has lodged a formal complaint against Umesh Kumar, accusing him of threatening her husband and brandishing a weapon at their children.

Authorities have also confirmed that a report on the licensed firearms owned by both Umesh and Pranav is being prepared for submission to the District Magistrate. The police have recommended the suspension of these weapons' licenses.

Pranav Champion, a four-time MLA from Khanpur, previously contested against Umesh Kumar in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, fielding his wife as a candidate. However, she was defeated in the polls.

It is worth noting that Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was expelled from the BJP in 2019 for using "derogatory language." However, he was reinstated into the party at a later stage.