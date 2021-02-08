Uttarakhand: ‘Glacier burst’ a phrase I was familiar with, says Anand Mahindra

Businessman Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a video by Skymet founder Jatin Singh of the Uttarakhand glacier burst highlighting the fact climate change is a reality and climate activists campaigns have been justified.

Mahindra wrote in his post, “Glacier burst is a phrase I was unfamiliar with but which, unfortunately, I think we all will get overly familiar with.

"This is what climate activists have been warning us about. The dangerous future they alerted us to may already be here," he added.

“Glacier burst” is a phrase I was unfamiliar with but which, unfortunately, I think we all will get overly familiar with. This is what climate activists have been warning us about. The dangerous future they alerted us to may already be here.

pic.twitter.com/uKYvl9CpnT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 7, 2021

A glacier broke off in the Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, leading to massive flooding in the Alaknanda river system that swept away anything stood in the way. Hydel projects, bridges and houses along the river were washed away. Around 100 people who were working did not return home and are now feared to be dead.

French President Macron expresses solidarity

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed France’s full solidarity with India in the wake of a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that triggered a massive flood in the region.

“France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families,” Macron said on Twitter.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday, triggering a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, and leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

A massive operation has been launched to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.

(with PTI inputs)