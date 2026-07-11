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Uttarakhand rain alert: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning till July 14; landslide risks disrupt Char Dham routes

IMD has issued an Uttarakhand heavy rainfall alert until July 14. Landslide threats persist across Pauri, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Uttarakhand rain alert: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning till July 14; landslide risks disrupt Char Dham routes
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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