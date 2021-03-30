Uttarakhand makes negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for visitors from April 1

New Delhi: Travellers to Uttarakhand will have to now procure a negative RT-PCR test Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced on Tuesday. It is mandatory to take the RT-PCR test within 72 hours before arriving in the state from April 1.

This comes in wake of the unprecedented rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

As per the order, travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan will have to carry a negative RT-PCR upon arrival to Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Twitter wrote, “In view of Kumbh Mela, the Uttarakhand government has directed to conduct special campaigns for vaccination and RT-PCR test at the bathing ghats in Haridwar."

कोविड पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण के लिए आज वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से अधिकारियों को आरटी पीसीआर टेस्ट एवं वैक्सीनेशन में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए। हरिद्वार कुंभ स्नानों को देखते हुए वहां वैक्सीनेशन और आरटी पीसीआर टेस्ट के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाने को भी कहा है। pic.twitter.com/ZW9o8Sd5Lt — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 30, 2021

The governement has decided to ramp up coronavirus testing and the increase the vaccination drive to combat the pandemic in the state, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, according to news agency ANI.

The worst affected districts, with 30,823 cases in Dehradun, 14,947 in Haridwar, 13,107 in Nainital, and 11,749 in Udham Singh Nagar are adding the maximum number of cases to Uttarakhand's daily COVID-19 tally.

Meanwhile, six states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat account for nearly 78.56% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases, as per the data released by Union Health Ministry.