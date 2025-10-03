Uttarakhand Police Cite Alcohol-Influenced Car Accident in Journalist Rajiv Pratap’s Death Investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttarakhand Police, probing the death of journalist Rajiv Pratap, has stated that he was under the influence of alcohol and met with a car accident on the night of September 18 before falling into the river.

According to the SIT, Pratap had been drinking that evening with Head Constable Soban Singh of Uttarkashi Police Lines and his cameraman Manveer Kaluda. The three met near Shaheed Smarak, continued drinking at a taxi stand, and later visited a hotel near the bus stand. Kaluda left around 10 pm, after which Pratap and Singh stayed behind. CCTV footage shows Pratap leaving the hotel at 11 pm, appearing intoxicated, with Singh following shortly after. At 11.22 pm, Singh was seen speaking to Pratap as he sat in his car; a minute later, Pratap drove away alone towards Gangori. His vehicle was last caught on CCTV at 11.38 pm before disappearing from view.

Singh told investigators he had advised Pratap not to drive, but Pratap left regardless. Singh later walked in the same direction but did not find the vehicle and returned to his quarters. The next day, Pratap’s abandoned car was discovered on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, adding to the mystery.

Rajiv Pratap, 36, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and founder of the YouTube news channel Delhi Uttarakhand Live, went missing on September 19. His body was recovered nine days later, on September 28, from the Joshiyara Barrage, sparking allegations of foul play and widespread demands for a transparent probe.

His family has consistently alleged foul play, questioning the police’s version of events. His brother, Alok Pratap Singh, claimed Rajiv had received death threats in recent months and faced pressure to take down reports critical of conditions at the local district hospital. He also argued that Rajiv’s injuries did not align with those from a road accident.

The journalist’s death sparked widespread grief and concern. The IIMC Alumni Association (IIMCAA) called for transparency in the investigation while paying tribute to his commitment to public interest journalism. Journalists across Uttarakhand also remembered him as a fearless reporter dedicated to truth and accountability.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and directed officials to ensure a thorough, unbiased inquiry to address the concerns raised by Pratap’s family and colleagues. As investigations continue, unanswered questions linger over the circumstances leading to his tragic death.

