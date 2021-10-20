Uttarakhand Rain Update: At least 34 dead, CM Dhami announces compensation to families of deceased

Nainital (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday (October 19) evening chaired a review meeting in Haldwani, Nainital over the situation in the city and state alike, in the wake of heavy rains. While speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "Held discussions over the loss of lives, property, road, rescue operation, resumption of roads; have instructed officials to clear the debris from landslide so as to resume road connectivity."

Earlier, Dhami had informed that so far 34 deaths, 5 missing in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains. "Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000, Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock," he said. The CM further assured that the possible help will be extended to those who lost their livestock due to heavy rains and landslides in the state. Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Indian Metrological Department has also predicted a significant reduction in rainfall activity from today (October 19) in the state.

CM Dhami further appealed to the people to be patient as the government is doing what all the possible things are needed to be done. "Due to heavy rains, the rescue team is facing difficulty but we will rescue everyone. The metrological department has also said that from today the rain will be less, we appeal to all the people to not travel till the situation is normal," he added. All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar have been opened following a rise in the water level due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra as heavy rainfall continued to lash the hill state for second consecutive day on Monday (October 18).

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV