Uttarakhand Road Mishap: 6 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Almora; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the fatal bus accident in Almora district and said rescue and relief operations were being carried out on priority.

At least six people lost their lives after a bus carrying around 17-18 passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on the Bhikiyasain-Vinayak road in Almora on Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he had received “extremely distressing” information about the accident involving a bus travelling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar. Calling the incident “deeply painful and heart-wrenching,” he extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the mishap.

CM Dhami said the injured passengers were being rushed to nearby hospitals by the district administration, while those with serious injuries had been referred to higher medical centres for advanced treatment. He added that the situation was under constant monitoring and that he was in regular touch with local authorities.

PM Modi Prays For Strength To grieving Families

PM Expresses Grief Over Almora Bus Tragedy, Offers Condolences To Victims’ Families, In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, 'The tragic loss of lives in the bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Almora district is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.'

According to officials, the accident occurred near Shilapani on the Bhikiyasainm Vinayak Jalali motor road. The bus had left Dwarahat around 6 am and went out of control while en route, before falling into a deep ravine. Six passengers were declared dead at the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were admitted to the government hospital in Bhikiyasain.

Following the incident, teams from the police, district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities fear that some passengers may still be trapped inside the vehicle. Senior district officials have also reached the spot to supervise the rescue work.

The accident site is nearly 100 kilometres from the district headquarters, which has made relief efforts more challenging. Officials confirmed that the bus driver and conductor are safe and their condition is stable.

(With Inputs From IANS)