Uttarakhand’s Disaster Management Model receives international recognition at BRICS forum

Uttarakhand’s disaster management model earned widespread appreciation at the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group, held in Puri, Odisha, from June 3 to 5, 2026, under India’s presidency.

Known for its vulnerability to natural disasters and rainfall-induced emergencies, the Himalayan state showcased its achievements in disaster preparedness and response before an international audience of senior officials, technical experts, and policymakers from 11 BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

The three-day meeting focused on sharing best practices in disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, community-based early warning systems, forecast-based rapid response mechanisms, and sustainable financing for disaster management.

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Representing Uttarakhand, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi (IPS) and ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar presented the state’s initiatives in disaster risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, technological innovation, and response mechanisms developed under the leadership of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The presentation highlighted Uttarakhand’s unique geographical challenges, including landslides, extreme rainfall, glacial lake-related threats, road blockages, and risks along pilgrimage routes. Officials also outlined the state’s multi-agency coordination framework, early warning systems, and rapid relief and rescue arrangements.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation and the Dharali disaster response efforts, which were presented as successful examples of Uttarakhand’s disaster management model. Delegates described both operations as remarkable demonstrations of patience, technological expertise, administrative coordination, and humanitarian sensitivity under difficult geographical conditions.

The conference also praised the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority’s early warning mechanisms, risk mitigation initiatives, and inter-departmental coordination. The Uttarakhand SDRF’s swift and effective response capabilities in challenging terrain were recognised as a model for disaster response.

Speaking at the event, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said that the proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management has helped strengthen risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination across the state.

“Through scientific planning, efficient administration, and timely decision-making, efforts are being made to minimise the impact of disasters,” he said.

Yaduvanshi further noted that disaster management in a mountainous state such as Uttarakhand cannot be limited to relief and rescue operations alone, and requires advance preparedness, community participation, trained response forces, and technology-based monitoring systems.

Officials also shared details of disaster management initiatives being implemented under the guidance of Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar highlighted the role of geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics, and early warning systems in strengthening disaster risk reduction efforts.

“Technology-driven solutions will play a decisive role in addressing future disaster challenges,” Sarkar said.

Among the key outcomes of the BRICS meeting were strengthening cooperation among member nations in disaster risk reduction, promoting technological innovation, developing shared strategies to enhance community-level preparedness, and advancing global collaboration in disaster management.

The recognition received by Uttarakhand’s disaster management model at the BRICS DRR Working Group meeting is being viewed as a significant achievement for the state and as international acknowledgment of the sustained efforts of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, SDRF, and other associated agencies.