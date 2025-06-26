Uttarakhand: Several Missing After Bus Falls Into Alakananda River In Rudraprayag
Several people went missing after a bus with 18 passengers onboard fell into the Alakananda river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Rescue and relief work are underway.
#UttarakhandNews #RoadAccident #BreakingNews #Rudraprayag | #ZeeNews @Chandans_live @rai_priya90 pic.twitter.com/b90yiVMjcm— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 26, 2025
According to ANI, Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane said, "A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir area of Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus."
More details awaited.
(This is a developing story)
