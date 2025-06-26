Advertisement
Uttarakhand: Several Missing After Bus Falls Into Alakananda River In Rudraprayag

 Several people went missing after a bus with 18 passengers onboard fell into the Alakananda river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Rescue and relief work are underway.

|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttarakhand: Several Missing After Bus Falls Into Alakananda River In Rudraprayag (Photo : Zee)

New Delhi: Several people went missing after a bus with 18 passengers onboard fell into the Alakananda River in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Rescue and relief work are underway.

According to ANI, Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane said, "A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir area of ​​Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus."

More details awaited.


(This is a developing story)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK