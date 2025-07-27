Uttarakhand: Six Killed In Stampede At Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar
Six people died dur to stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar.
In a shocking incident, six people died on Sunday due to a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar.
