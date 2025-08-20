Uttarakhand Tragedy: 2 Dead In Gangotri Highway Debris Fall At Dabrani; CM Dhami Expresses Sorrow

Two people have died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, claims Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami shared a post on X, saying, "The extremely sad news has been received of the death of two people in an incident of debris falling from the mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area (Uttarkashi)."

"I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" The post further read.

डबरानी क्षेत्र (उत्तरकाशी) में गंगोत्री हाईवे पर पहाड़ से मलबा गिरने की घटना में दो लोगों के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 19, 2025

Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, work is being carried out on a war footing to improve the rescue operation and arrangements under the guidance of CM Dhami. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is conducting an on-site inspection of the works being done to restore the damaged parts of Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.

During this, the District Magistrate also inspected the landslides on the roads at various places of the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD and related agencies to take necessary steps to deal with them and maintain smooth movement.

The natural disaster that occurred in Harsil, Dharali on August 5 has badly affected the lives of the people. The administration is conducting continuous relief operations in the areas affected by the disaster.

The government is continuously repairing the arrangements for food grains, electricity, water, health, and communication, and taking all necessary steps to restore the lives of the people.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Sunday inspected the ongoing work to restore the damaged part of the Gangotri National Highway near Dabrani during the disaster.

The District Magistrate directed the officials of BRO and PWD to use all the necessary resources to restore the said part of the route as soon as possible. It is worth noting that continuous efforts are being made by the administration even in the extreme weather conditions to repair the damaged parts and make them movement-worthy as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Uttarkashi district administration said that critically ill patients from Dharali and other border areas affected by the devastating cloudburst were sent to the district hospital via MI-17 helicopter.

ALSO READ | Another 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Himachal’s Chamba, Following Early Morning Tremor