Uttarakhand: Upset Over Being Slapped, Class 9 Boy Hides Gun In Lunchbox, Fires At Teacher

Gangandeep Singh Kohli, a physics teacher at a private school in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, was shot by a student earlier this week.

Police said the incident occurred after Mr. Kohli had reportedly slapped the student. On Wednesday, the student hid a gun in his lunch box and fired at the teacher, hitting him in the back.



The attack took place at Guru Nanak School. The bullet entered Mr. Kohli’s back and became lodged in his neck.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where emergency surgery was performed. Dr. Mayank Agarwal, who is overseeing his care, confirmed that the bullet was successfully removed.

Mr. Kohli’s condition is stable, and he is expected to be shifted to the ICU for further monitoring.



Police said the student, identified as Samarath Bajwa, hid a pistol in his lunch box and brought it to class.

The incident happened after the mid-morning break, as Mr. Kohli was leaving the classroom.

Witnesses told police that the boy took out the gun from his tiffin box and shot at the teacher. He tried to escape but was caught by other teachers and handed over to the police.



A case has been filed against the minor under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities are investigating how the teenager obtained the firearm, which has been seized, as per NDTV reports.





Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.