Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi Administration Steps Up Relief Efforts In Dharali, Harshil

The Uttarkashi district administration is extending continuous support to families affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil, with District Magistrate Prashant Arya personally camping in the affected region to coordinate relief efforts and motivate residents in this time of crisis.



Uttarkashi DM has been regularly inspecting arrangements for essential services, including electricity, water supply, road access, and network connectivity.



The administration has assured that every possible effort is being made to provide immediate assistance to those affected and restore normalcy at the earliest.



Relief and rescue operations have been underway on a war footing for the past six days, enabling the safe evacuation of residents from disaster-hit areas to secure relief camps. These camps are equipped with food, drinking water, and primary healthcare services to meet the needs of evacuees.



The District Magistrate is personally supervising evacuation and rescue operations in Dharali and ensuring that affected people are transported to safe locations without delay.



"The government and administration are with the affected people in this difficult time and no stone will be left unturned to help them. He said that the priority of the administration is to protect the victims and provide them with every necessary facility. He has appealed to the affected people to be patient and contact the administration directly for any need," Arya said, appealing to people to remain patient and reach out to the administration directly for any assistance.

The District Information Officer stated that adequate healthcare services have been arranged in the affected areas, along with streamlined water supply. Electricity supply has also been restored in parts of Harshil, Mukhwa, and Dharali.



