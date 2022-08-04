NewsIndia
INDO-US MILITARY EXERCISE

Uttarakhand's Auli to witness two-week-long Indo-US mega military exercise in October

The Indo-US "Yudh Abhyas" exercise is in the backdrop of India's lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 10:27 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • India and the US will hold an over two-week-long mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October
  • The 18th edition of exercise "Yudh Abhyas" is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 31
  • The last edition of the exercise took place in October 2021 in Alaska in the US

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand's Auli to witness two-week-long Indo-US mega military exercise in October

New Delhi: India and the US will hold an over two-week-long mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October amid the fast-evolving regional security scenario. The 18th edition of exercise "Yudh Abhyas" is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 31, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Wednesday. 

A number of complex drills are being planned for the mega exercise, they said. The last edition of the exercise took place in October 2021 in Alaska in the US.

The sources said the exercise is aimed at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the armies of India and the US. The "Yudh Abhyas" exercise is in the backdrop of India's lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing for the past few years. In June 2016, the US designated India a "Major Defence Partner". 

Also read: PM Modi, President Biden hold first bilateral meeting, say 'new chapter in Indo-US ties has begun' 

The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation.

Also read: Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: Japan expresses concern over Chinese Army drill

The two sides also signed the COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October 2020, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) to further boost bilateral defence ties. The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

Live Tv

Indo-US military exerciseIndo-US Yudh AbhyasUttarakhand's Auli

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?