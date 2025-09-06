Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Devalsari Area in Naugaon Region Hit, CM Dhami Reacts

A cloudburst has reportedly occurred in the Devalsari area of the Naugaon region in Uttarkashi district. According to the local police, there have been no reports of any loss of life as of now. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, in a post on Facebook, stated that after receiving the information about the incident, he spoke with the District Magistrate and ordered relief and rescue operations in the region.

In the post, CM Dhami also informed that instructions have been given to ensure that the affected individuals are moved to safe locations immediately.

"Upon receiving information about damage caused by heavy rainfall in the Naugaon region of Uttarkashi district, I immediately spoke with the District Magistrate and directed that relief and rescue operations be carried out on a war footing. Teams from the district administration, SDRF, and NDRF have already been dispatched to the affected areas," the Chief Minister stated in Hindi.

"Clear instructions have also been given to ensure that the affected people are moved to safe locations immediately and that there is no delay in providing all possible assistance. I pray to God for everyone's safety and well-being," he added.

Furthermore, the Uttarakhand DIPR shared a video from the region on X, providing information about the incident.

Relief And Rescue

The local police, in a post on X, informed that due to heavy rainfall in the Naugaon area at around 5:30 pm the water level in Naugaon Khad and Devalsari Mulana Khad rose. Additionally, debris flow caused water and debris to enter a house.

"Teams from Police, SDRF, Fire, Revenue, etc., immediately reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations," the post read.

आज करीब साढ़े पांच बजे नौगांव क्षेत्रांतर्गत अतिवृष्टि से नौगांव खड्ड व देवलसारी मुलाणा खड्ड में पानी का जलस्तर बढ़ने तथा मलबा आने से एक घर में पानी व मलबा आ गया।

पुलिस, SDRF, FIRE राजस्व आदि की टीमों द्वारा तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया। pic.twitter.com/lnKMJ0tUGS — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) September 6, 2025

The police also informed that the houses around the drain were evacuated.

"So far, there is no report of any loss of life or animal loss. Due to debris coming onto the road, the Naugaon-Vikasnagar route is blocked; machinery is working to clear the route," the police informed on X.

Relief and rescue teams are present at the site.