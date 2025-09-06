Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956499https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttarkashi-cloudburst-devalsari-area-in-naugaon-region-hit-cm-dhami-reacts-2956499.html
NewsIndia
UTTARKASHI CLOUDBURST

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Devalsari Area in Naugaon Region Hit, CM Dhami Reacts

The local police, in a post on X, informed that due to heavy rainfall in the Naugaon area at around 5:30 pm, the water level in Naugaon Khad and Devalsari Mulana Khad rose. CM Dhami also informed that instructions have been given to ensure that the affected individuals are moved to safe locations immediately. 

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Devalsari Area in Naugaon Region Hit, CM Dhami ReactsVisuals from the incident (Photos Credit: @UttarkashiPol/X)

A cloudburst has reportedly occurred in the Devalsari area of the Naugaon region in Uttarkashi district. According to the local police, there have been no reports of any loss of life as of now. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, in a post on Facebook, stated that after receiving the information about the incident, he spoke with the District Magistrate and ordered relief and rescue operations in the region. 

In the post, CM Dhami also informed that instructions have been given to ensure that the affected individuals are moved to safe locations immediately. 

"Upon receiving information about damage caused by heavy rainfall in the Naugaon region of Uttarkashi district, I immediately spoke with the District Magistrate and directed that relief and rescue operations be carried out on a war footing. Teams from the district administration, SDRF, and NDRF have already been dispatched to the affected areas," the Chief Minister stated in Hindi. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Clear instructions have also been given to ensure that the affected people are moved to safe locations immediately and that there is no delay in providing all possible assistance. I pray to God for everyone's safety and well-being," he added. 

Furthermore, the Uttarakhand DIPR shared a video from the region on X, providing information about the incident.

Relief And Rescue

The local police, in a post on X, informed that due to heavy rainfall in the Naugaon area at around 5:30 pm the water level in Naugaon Khad and Devalsari Mulana Khad rose. Additionally, debris flow caused water and debris to enter a house. 

"Teams from Police, SDRF, Fire, Revenue, etc., immediately reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations," the post read. 

The police also informed that the houses around the drain were evacuated.  

"So far, there is no report of any loss of life or animal loss. Due to debris coming onto the road, the Naugaon-Vikasnagar route is blocked; machinery is working to clear the route," the police informed on X. 

Relief and rescue teams are present at the site.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK